Kate Middleton's Italy visit signals new era for royals: "She is back in business"
Reggio Emilia, Italy - For the first time since her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton has made an official royal trip abroad, and the visit has stirred up new chatter about her role at the palace.
The Duchess of Wales traveled to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia last week in what was also her first solo trip in many years.
She was greeted enthusiastically by thousands of people who all wanted to catch a glimpse of the future Queen of Great Britain.
According to People, Kate's travel comeback was far more than just a full return to her royal duties: it signaled the start of a new chapter – both for the 44-year-old herself and for the British monarchy.
"She knows the eyes of the world are on her," a former palace employee said. "It is a clear signal she is back in business."
Another insider emphasized that Kate attracts a lot of attention wherever she appears and is undoubtedly one of the most important pillars of the monarchy.
She plays a central role in the popularity of the royal family, and there could hardly have been a better time for her return.
Kate Middleton hailed as the future of the British monarchy
"She is our future Queen. As Queen Elizabeth used to say, you have to be seen to be believed," the royal staff member said.
The trip also extended her long-standing work in the field of early childhood development beyond the borders of the UK, and it is unlikely to stop there: further trips are already being planned.
Kate's full return to her royal duties comes at a sensitive time, as not only did the Princess of Wales recently battle cancer, but her father-in-law, King Charles, is still suffering from a form of the disease.
In addition, the scandal surrounding his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and the ex-prince's ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues to cast a shadow over the royal family.
"For the moment, after that period of unprecedented turbulence, they are doing a very good job of making it look like the ship is steady. That is why Kate is so important," a royal expert said.
Cover photo: Marco Bertorello/Pool AFP/AP/dpa