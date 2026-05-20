Kate Middleton's Italy visit signals new era for royals: "She is back in business"

Reggio Emilia, Italy - For the first time since her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton has made an official royal trip abroad, and the visit has stirred up new chatter about her role at the palace.

Kate Middleton has made her first trip abroad after her cancer diagnosis. © Marco Bertorello/Pool AFP/AP/dpa

The Duchess of Wales traveled to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia last week in what was also her first solo trip in many years.

She was greeted enthusiastically by thousands of people who all wanted to catch a glimpse of the future Queen of Great Britain.

According to People, Kate's travel comeback was far more than just a full return to her royal duties: it signaled the start of a new chapter – both for the 44-year-old herself and for the British monarchy.

"She knows the eyes of the world are on her," a former palace employee said. "It is a clear signal she is back in business."

Another insider emphasized that Kate attracts a lot of attention wherever she appears and is undoubtedly one of the most important pillars of the monarchy.

She plays a central role in the popularity of the royal family, and there could hardly have been a better time for her return.