Kate Middleton wraps up Italy visit in major milestone for royal return

Reggio Emilia, Italy - Britain's Princess Catherine wrapped up a trip to Italy on Thursday with a pasta-making class on her first official overseas visit since her 2024 cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton has wrapped up her first foreign trip since announcing her cancer diagnosis. © MARCO BERTORELLO / POOL / AFP

Kate, as she is widely known, prepared "tortelli" – a regional speciality similar to ravioli – at a farmhouse hotel near the city of Reggio Emilia.

Looking a bit unsure of herself, the Princess of Wales kneaded the dough, applied a filling, and cut out the pasta shapes as Ivan Lampredi, a chef, assisted her.

"Sorry, I'm very slow," she could be heard saying at one point.

"Don't worry," Lampredi later told her as she cut the pasta.

Earlier in the day, she visited an Italian preschool practising nature-based learning and a center to teach children about recycling.

The visit by the Princess of Wales, whose husband Prince William is the heir to the British throne, was focused on early years education.

The subject is close to the princess's heart as a mother of three children – George (12), Charlotte (11), and Louis (8).

Kate was greeted by hundreds of cheering onlookers in Reggio Emilia at the start of her visit on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old's last official trip abroad was in December 2022, when she traveled to Boston with William for the awarding of the environmental Earthshot prize.