King Charles gets warm welcome in Bermuda after whirlwind US visit

Hamilton, Bermuda - King Charles III spent a day in the British island territory of Bermuda on Friday after a high-stakes visit to the US, where he sought to heal strained ties between Washington and London.

King Charles III received a warm welcome on Friday as he spent the day in the British island territory of Bermuda. © Collage: SUZANNE PLUNKETT & YUI MOK / POOL / AFP

The monarch greeted a line of schoolchildren, pausing to chat with them, on the steps of the whitewashed St. Peter's Church in St. George's, the Atlantic Ocean territory's first English settlement.

"Thank you for coming," said one crowd member who held a miniature Union Jack flag on the first full day of the two-day stop.

"Get home safe," said another member of the hundreds-strong crowd gathered in King's Square.

One well-wisher wore a plastic crown speckled with imitation jewels as she filmed the gathering on her cell phone after a 21-gun salute.

Charles received a Royal Salute and the Royal Bermuda Regiment's band played the national anthem before setting a more relaxed tone with Bob Marley and the Wailers' song Jamming.

In Sandys Parish, the royal party was treated to dances by Gombeys – traditional dancers who maintain a folklore tradition with African, Caribbean, and Native American influences.

They dance in troupes, each one with slightly differing riffs on their colorful costumes, defined by towering headdresses usually topped with peacock feathers, and capes often adorned with more feathers.

Their outfits also featured bells symbolizing the chains that bound enslaved people, and tiny mirrors to ward off evil spirits.

They also wear painted masks, a tradition rooted in slavery when slaves were forbidden from public dancing, forcing them to hide their identities.

While there, Charles also took in a museum exhibit on the transatlantic slave trade.

The island stop – the first visit by Charles to a British overseas territory as sovereign – comes after a packed US itinerary for the king and Queen Camilla, who did not make the trip to Bermuda.