King Charles urges US to stand with Western allies in historic Congress address

Washington DC - Britain's King Charles III urged the US on Tuesday to stand firm with its Western allies, as strains over Iran and Ukraine risk undermining transatlantic ties facing their most serious test in years.

Britain's King Charles III delivered a historic address to Congress on Tuesday – the centerpiece of his US state visit. © HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

"The challenges we face are too great for any one nation to bear alone," he said in a speech at the US Congress, calling for partners to defend shared values.

"Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy," the monarch told lawmakers.

Addressing Congress during celebrations marking 250 years since American independence from Britain, Charles stressed the historic ties between the two nations, saying their partnership was "born out of dispute, but no less strong for it."

"I pray with all my heart that our alliance will continue to defend our shared values... and that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking," he added.

He said "unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people – in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace."

President Donald Trump – hosting the royal couple for four days – earlier hailed Britain as America's closest ally as he welcomed Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House on a state visit overshadowed by tensions over the Iran conflict.

Speaking after a pomp-filled welcome on the South Lawn featuring a 21-gun salute, Trump's tone was a world away from his recent jibes at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for failing to join the US war against Tehran.