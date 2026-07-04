King Charles III says US-UK to continue defending "shared values" on 250th anniversary

London, UK - King Charles III on Saturday said the US and the UK would continue to defend "shared values," in a message to President Donald Trump celebrating the US' 250th independence anniversary.

King Charles III (l) is greeted by President Donald Trump (r) during a state visit to Washington, DC, on April 30, 2026. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

In a message posted to X on Saturday, Charles wrote that as the two countries "look ahead to the next 250 years, I have no doubt we will continue to defend our shared values," notably liberty and the rule of law.

The 77-year-old, along with Queen Camilla, made a four-day state visit to the US at the end of April. During the visit, he gave a rare speech to Congress in which he urged the US to stand with its western allies and uphold democracy.

Aimed at healing strained ties between Washington and London, the trip was hailed as a success by British and US media.

On Saturday, the king wrote in a lengthy public message that he believed the "connection between our peoples… will only grow stronger with time."

"I am greatly encouraged by the enduring bond between our countries, and by the many connections between our peoples, which we were able to see once again, at first-hand, on our visit," he said.

"This year marks a truly historic milestone and a moment of great celebration for Americans everywhere. It offers an opportunity to pause and reflect on the remarkable journey of the United States over the past two and a half centuries, and to honor all that has been achieved since 1776."