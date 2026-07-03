King Charles III will put "risk management" strategy in place during Prince Harry visit

London, UK – As Prince Harry prepares to reunite with his father, King Charles, alongside his two children, insiders say a strict palace protocol for "risk management" will be in place during the family gathering.

Prince Harry (r.) and King Charles have been at odds for years, partly because of serious accusations the 41‑year‑old made against the royals. © Collage: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP & Genya Savilov / AFP

According to sources, as Page Six revealed, Charles' private secretaries are on standby to step in at any moment "if a conversation becomes uncomfortable or a difficult request is made."

Should such a situation arise, they would end the meeting by noting that the king needs more time to travel to his next appointment and must depart.

"During meetings, a housemaid or butler serving tea may intentionally linger rather than immediately leave the room," the insider explained.

"It is the King and his courtiers who have carefully strategized how to engage with Prince Harry, often ensuring there are subtle witnesses in the room."

The strict protocol has been refined over years – even during the reign of Queen Elizabeth.

The late monarch employed similar measures: "Palace aides or trusted friends were often present during meetings and on phone calls, both as witnesses and to provide support if needed."