Meghan Markle in hot water after selling new As Ever products inspired by her kids

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle is in hot water again: after the wife of Prince Harry announced the release of more products from her lifestyle brand As Ever, she was hit with some fierce criticism.

Meghan Markle's Mother's Day products have sparked some backlash from fans of the royal family. © Evan Agostini/AP/dpa

The 44-year-old Duchess announced the release of new products on the Instagram page of her lifestyle brand As Ever, including scented candles that cost a whopping $64.

The fragrances, which are to be released just in time for Mother's Day, are not just inspired by Archie and Lilibet: the candles are even named after them.

The two candles are named No. 506 and No. 604, corresponding with the birthdates of Meghan and Harry's son and daughter, respectively.

The little ones are mentioned – with their royal titles – in the product descriptions, leading to some furor from critics.

This is because the Sussexes had promised the late Queen Elizabeth that they would not use their titles in public after they stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020, as Page Six reports.

One palace source called Meghan's promo "an outrageous use of their titles," and questions arose as to why the former actor was highlighting the names and titles of her children, as she and Harry have emphasized their hopes of keeping them out of the spotlight.