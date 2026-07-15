Meghan Markle scores first Emmy nomination with controversial Netflix lifestyle series

Los Angeles, California - Despite facing some unfavorable reviews from critics, Meghan Markle 's lifestyle series has earned an Emmy nomination!

Meghan Markle's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan has managed to snag a Daytime Emmy nomination, despite suffering from some poor critic reviews. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Tuesday, Netflix's With Love, Meghan was revealed as a nominee for the Daytime Emmys in the Outstanding Lifestyle Series category.

The 44-year-old celebrated the nod the following day, gushing on Instagram, "A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on With Love, Meghan on @netflix."

"We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!" she added under a poster for the show.

With Love, Meghan has aired two seasons and a holiday special on the streamer, welcoming guest stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jay Shetty, and – of course – Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, as the Duchess of Sussex shared her best hosting, gardening, and cooking tips.

The show was hit with some less-than-stellar reviews from critics upon its release in early 2025, but it seems Meghan has gotten the last laugh after all!

The future of With Love, Meghan remains unclear. The series is not expected to return for a third season, but will instead continue as a seasonal special on Netflix, according to insiders.