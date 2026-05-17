Meghan Markle shares sweet closet selfie with daughter Lilibet before Geneva trip

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle gave fans a rare glimpse into her home life on Saturday, posting a mirror selfie to Instagram just one day before departing for Geneva, Switzerland.

Meghan Markle posted a sweet closet selfie with Lilibet just a day before jetting off to Geneva for a major WHO event. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@meghan & ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

In the photo, the Duchess of Sussex is seen in her walk-in closet dressed in a pastel pink coat.

Sitting on the floor directly in front of her is four-year-old Princess Lilibet, who appeared to be playfully assisting her mother with her wardrobe choices.

Meghan affectionately captioned the candid moment, "Mama's little helper," alongside a purple heart emoji.

The lighthearted snap stands in contrast to the heavy philanthropic work awaiting the Duchess in Europe.

Meghan is traveling to Geneva on Sunday to attend the inauguration of the Lost Screen Memorial at the Place des Nations, per People.

The monument honors youth and families affected by online harm and digital violence.

Coinciding with the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly, the high-profile advocacy event will see the Duchess unite with global health leaders, including World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, recently enjoyed a multi-generation getaway to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, to mark the birthdays of both Lilibet and her older brother, seven-year-old Prince Archie.