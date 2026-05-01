New Princess Diana documentary promises to "change public perception forever"

London, UK - A new documentary series based on hours of previously unreleased recordings made by Diana, the late Princess of Wales , is in the works, producers announced Thursday.

A new docuseries promises to tell the story of "the people's princess" Dianna in her own words. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Diana: The Unheard Truth, set for release in 2027 – 30 years after her death in a Paris car crash – promises to tell the story of "the people's princess" in her own words.

Using five hours of conversations between Diana and her close confidante, surgeon Dr. James Colthurst, the tapes formed the basis of Andrew Morton's explosive 1992 book Diana: Her True Story.

"This revelatory three-part docuseries restores authorship of one of the most scrutinized lives in modern history," said a statement released Thursday by Love Monday TV, the production company behind the venture.

It "will change public perception of Diana forever."

"Through the tapes, we come to know a resilient, perceptive, and relatable young woman, finding herself in the brightest of global spotlights, and navigating the challenges with grace, self-awareness, and determination."