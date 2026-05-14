Harry and Meghan reunite with Netflix for new Afghan war project

Los Angeles, California - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle , are developing a film adaptation of a best-selling memoir about a British military mission in Afghanistan, Netflix said Thursday.

Prince Harry (r.) and Meghan Markle are reuniting with Netflix for a film adapation of a popular Afghan war memoir. © Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege, written by British Major Adam Jowett, chronicles his work leading a unit of paratroopers and Royal Irish Rangers in July 2006.

The film will be produced by the couple and their Archewell Productions scripted content head Tracy Ryerson, Netflix told AFP.

Matt Charman, an Oscar nominee for Bridge of Spies (2015), will handle the screenplay.

Harry and Meghan – who left the British royal family and moved to the US – have worked with Netflix since 2020 as they look to make their own fortunes, independent of the British taxpayer.

The streamer scored a hit with their tell-all Harry & Meghan but subsequent projects in their reported $20 million-deal fell flat.

They included the lifestyle series With Love, Meghan in which the former actor entertained guests in an opulent California home with a series of arts-and-crafts projects.

Critics panned it as tone deaf and uncreative, and it is not expected to return for a third season.

Last year, the couple signed a more restrictive first-look agreement with Netflix.

Harry – the youngest son of King Charles III – completed two combat tours in Afghanistan as a member of the British Army, and rose to the rank of captain by the time of his discharge.