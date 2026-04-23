Harry makes surprise visit to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine and send message to Putin

Kyiv, Ukraine - Prince Harry staged a surprise visit to Ukraine to "remind people back home and around the world" of Russia's ongoing brutal invasion.

Prince Harry addressed the Kyiv Security Forum during a surprise visit to Ukraine to show his support for the country's war effort. © REUTERS

Harry was filmed by Britain's ITV News arriving at Kyiv railway station on Thursday morning, stepping off an overnight train from Poland and greeting people on the platform.

"It's good to be back in Ukraine, a country bravely and successfully defending Europe’s eastern flank," he also told The Sun newspaper.

"It matters that we don't lose sight of the significance of that."

The duke told ITV News he wanted "to remind people back home and around the world what Ukraine is up against and to support the people and partners doing extraordinary work every hour of every day in incredibly tough conditions."

Ahead of the Kyiv Security Forum, Harry said his message to Ukrainians is that "the world sees you and respects you."

In his speech at the event, the royal praised Ukraine for setting an example in "leadership" and "unity" since the invasion began in February 2022.

"The Ukrainian people have done something extraordinary. You have adapted, you have endured, and you have held the line," Harry said.

"Few believed that would be possible. And yet, here you are. Still standing, still fighting, and still leading."

He also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, calling on the authoritarian leader to "prevent further suffering for Ukrainians and Russians alike, and to choose a different course."

"President Putin, no nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing. There is still a moment now to stop this war," Harry told the forum.