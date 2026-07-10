Prince Harry accused of slipping journalist a pill to see if he could "trust" her

London, UK – A journalist has made a shocking claim against Prince Harry , accusing the British royal of placing a pill in her mouth during their first meeting to supposedly test her loyalty.

Prince Harry is alleged to have slipped a white pill into a journalist's mouth. © Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

The incident is said to have taken place back in 2011 during a hunting weekend at a country estate in Hampshire.

The story became public after the Daily Mail published a detailed article – shortly after Harry lost his legal battle against the tabloid's publisher.

According to the then‑27‑year‑old Charlotte Griffiths, Harry placed a small white tablet in her mouth during the meeting.

The then-26-year-old Duke of Sussex then allegedly told her, "Now I know I can trust you!"

The journalist says she removed the tablet unnoticed shortly afterward and hid it in a napkin.

She believes it was "almost certainly paracetamol, rather than something more sinister."

Harry, along with six other celebrities, sued Associated Newspapers Limited, the publishing group that also owns the Daily Mail.