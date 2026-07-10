Prince Harry accused of slipping journalist a pill to see if he could "trust" her
London, UK – A journalist has made a shocking claim against Prince Harry, accusing the British royal of placing a pill in her mouth during their first meeting to supposedly test her loyalty.
The incident is said to have taken place back in 2011 during a hunting weekend at a country estate in Hampshire.
The story became public after the Daily Mail published a detailed article – shortly after Harry lost his legal battle against the tabloid's publisher.
According to the then‑27‑year‑old Charlotte Griffiths, Harry placed a small white tablet in her mouth during the meeting.
The then-26-year-old Duke of Sussex then allegedly told her, "Now I know I can trust you!"
The journalist says she removed the tablet unnoticed shortly afterward and hid it in a napkin.
She believes it was "almost certainly paracetamol, rather than something more sinister."
Harry, along with six other celebrities, sued Associated Newspapers Limited, the publishing group that also owns the Daily Mail.
Prince Harry took the stand in the trial against the Daily Mail's publisher
The plaintiffs accused the company of having used illegal research methods for years to obtain private information.
However, the court dismissed the allegations on every count.
During the 46‑day trial, the prince even took the stand himself. Under oath, he testified that he had met Griffiths only once in 2011 and had ended contact after learning she was a journalist.
She herself contradicts that statement, alleging that they had met several times.
News reports published during the trial also suggested that they had been in contact for several weeks.
A joint movie night was also mentioned, during which Harry, according to Griffiths, "shared a blanket" with her and put his arm around her.
"There was nothing particularly romantic about the sweet gesture," she insisted, but added that she felt "slightly uncomfortable."
Cover photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa