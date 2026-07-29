Prince Harry and other claimants could be forced to pay "millions" over UK tabloid lawsuit

London, UK - Prince Harry , Elton John, and five others may have to pay "millions" out of their own pockets after losing a case against the publisher of the British tabloid the Daily Mail, the High Court in London heard Wednesday.

Prince Harry and other famous claimants could be on the hook for millions of dollars in legal fees after losing their case against the publisher of the Daily Mail. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The seven high-profile claimants this month lost their case against Associated Newspapers Limited over allegations of unlawful information gathering and invasions of privacy.

During an emotional 11-week trial, they accused Mail journalists of bugging their cars and homes, listening in on calls and accessing bank accounts and medical records, all of which ANL denied.

In a written judgement published earlier in July, while Harry was in the UK on a fraught trip, the judge said the "claimants failed to prove their pleaded allegations" and dismissed the lawsuit.

Harry, John, his husband David Furnish, actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, campaigner Doreen Lawrence and ex-politician Simon Hughes now face an eye-watering legal bill.

In a hearing on Wednesday to decide costs, ANL's lawyers argued the claimants should cover a larger proportion of the publishers' $45 million costs.

The amount they will need to shell out will depend on whether the judge orders them to pay on a standard basis, or on a stricter indemnity basis, which could hike their share of the costs.

ANL lawyer Antony White argued the celebrities should pay on an indemnity basis, characterizing the case as an "all-out attack" that was "a campaign rather than ordinary and reasonable litigation".