Prince Harry cuddles up to adorable dog as Meghan Markle films special TV appearance

Sydney, Australia - Prince Harry hadn't expected this adorable attack! After a tour of Sydney Harbour, the royal just wanted to greet the waiting onlookers, but then, a miniature poodle went in for a cuddle.

Meghan Markle took part in the Scar Tree Walk during her trip to Australia. © picture alliance/dpa/Pool PA

As seen in several photos, the dog's owner was completely taken by surprise when he pressed his four-legged friend into the 41-year-old's hands.

At first, Harry and the pup didn't seem too happy about the intimate encounter, but the initial reluctance was quickly overcome.

An adorable cuddle session soon followed, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, could only watch enviously from the side as the Duke got up close and personal with the pup.

The former Suits star surprised everyone with a TV appearance during the trip: the 44-year-old amateur chef served as a judge on the cooking show MasterChef Australia, where she assessed the contestants' dishes.