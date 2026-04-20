Prince Harry cuddles up to adorable dog as Meghan Markle films special TV appearance
Sydney, Australia - Prince Harry hadn't expected this adorable attack! After a tour of Sydney Harbour, the royal just wanted to greet the waiting onlookers, but then, a miniature poodle went in for a cuddle.
As seen in several photos, the dog's owner was completely taken by surprise when he pressed his four-legged friend into the 41-year-old's hands.
At first, Harry and the pup didn't seem too happy about the intimate encounter, but the initial reluctance was quickly overcome.
An adorable cuddle session soon followed, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, could only watch enviously from the side as the Duke got up close and personal with the pup.
The former Suits star surprised everyone with a TV appearance during the trip: the 44-year-old amateur chef served as a judge on the cooking show MasterChef Australia, where she assessed the contestants' dishes.
"The Duchess put us all at ease very quickly, learning about our home cooks through their food, and happily sharing her passion and knowledge for produce, cooking, and entertaining with us all," the show's regular judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli told the Daily Mail.
"We'd have her back in a heartbeat."
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/Pool PA, dpa/PA Wire/Jonathan Brady