Prince Harry cuddles up to adorable dog as Meghan Markle films special TV appearance

By Saskia Hotek

Sydney, Australia - Prince Harry hadn't expected this adorable attack! After a tour of Sydney Harbour, the royal just wanted to greet the waiting onlookers, but then, a miniature poodle went in for a cuddle.

Meghan Markle took part in the Scar Tree Walk during her trip to Australia.
Meghan Markle took part in the Scar Tree Walk during her trip to Australia.  © picture alliance/dpa/Pool PA

As seen in several photos, the dog's owner was completely taken by surprise when he pressed his four-legged friend into the 41-year-old's hands.

At first, Harry and the pup didn't seem too happy about the intimate encounter, but the initial reluctance was quickly overcome.

An adorable cuddle session soon followed, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, could only watch enviously from the side as the Duke got up close and personal with the pup.

Harry makes surprise visit to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine and send message to Putin
Prince Harry Harry makes surprise visit to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine and send message to Putin

The former Suits star surprised everyone with a TV appearance during the trip: the 44-year-old amateur chef served as a judge on the cooking show MasterChef Australia, where she assessed the contestants' dishes.

At first, Prince Harry doesn't want to keep the dog, ...
At first, Prince Harry doesn't want to keep the dog, ...  © IMAGO/AAP
... but then the miniature poodle launches a cuddle attack ...
... but then the miniature poodle launches a cuddle attack ...  © IMAGO/AAP
... and the royal can't resist!
... and the royal can't resist!  © dpa/PA Wire/Jonathan Brady
Meghan Markle loves to share her passion for cooking.
Meghan Markle loves to share her passion for cooking.  © pa/PA Wire Pool/Jonathan Brady

"The Duchess put us all at ease very quickly, learning about our home cooks through their food, and happily sharing her passion and knowledge for produce, cooking, and entertaining with us all," the show's regular judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli told the Daily Mail.

"We'd have her back in a heartbeat."

Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/Pool PA, dpa/PA Wire/Jonathan Brady

More on Prince Harry: