Prince Harry urged to resign from organization rocked by horrific allegations

Africa - Serious accusations have been made against the conservation organization African Parks: rangers are alleged to have "raped and tortured" indigenous peoples. Prince Harry is, therefore, coming under increasing pressure and is now expected to distance himself from the charity.

Prince Harry has been working with African Parks since 2016. © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

The Duke of Sussex had been closely linked for years to the organization that now manages 24 protected areas in 13 African countries.

As The Sun reported, there were initial indications about two years ago that African Parks had funded rangers accused of human‑rights abuses against indigenous communities.

The accusations center on incidents in Odzala‑Kokoua National Park. Park rangers are alleged to have beaten, tortured, and raped members of the Baka people there.

A Baka representative said, "The way the African Parks treat us here is violent."

An investigation commissioned by African Parks itself in May 2025 also concluded that human‑rights violations had occurred.

After the abuse came to light, the organization pledged to strengthen cooperation with Congolese human‑rights groups.

Last week, Survival International – an organization that advocates for the rights of indigenous peoples – called on Prince Harry to step down from his board position at African Parks because of the alleged ongoing misconduct.