Tensions rise with Prince William, King Charles after settling score with Harry

London, UK - While Prince Harry and King Charles are rumored to have mended their famously strained relationship, a new rift is said to be taking form between the King and his eldest son, Prince William.

King Charles (l.) and Prince William are said to clash often. © HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

An insider reportedly told Page Six the new beef boils down to one very specific reason: "The problem with William is that he thinks he knows best,” royal biographer Hugo Vickers told the outlet.

Despite the differences, William needs to learn to rise above them—especially with his future role as king in mind.

Both he and Charles are surely aware they have to work together. After all, there are many decisions the 77‑year‑old will make that will affect his eldest son.

Even though there have been plenty of clashes between the father‑son duo over the years, they stay in regular contact.

They are courteous with each other while William prepares for his upcoming duties as king.