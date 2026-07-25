Tensions rise with Prince William, King Charles after settling score with Harry
London, UK - While Prince Harry and King Charles are rumored to have mended their famously strained relationship, a new rift is said to be taking form between the King and his eldest son, Prince William.
An insider reportedly told Page Six the new beef boils down to one very specific reason: "The problem with William is that he thinks he knows best,” royal biographer Hugo Vickers told the outlet.
Despite the differences, William needs to learn to rise above them—especially with his future role as king in mind.
Both he and Charles are surely aware they have to work together. After all, there are many decisions the 77‑year‑old will make that will affect his eldest son.
Even though there have been plenty of clashes between the father‑son duo over the years, they stay in regular contact.
They are courteous with each other while William prepares for his upcoming duties as king.
Conflict rages on between Prince Harry and Prince William
The difficult events of recent years are said to have actually brought the two even closer. According to reports, William even helped decide to strip his disgraced uncle Andrew of his titles because of his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
However, a frosty relationship still exists between the brothers. Since Harry made serious accusations against the heir apparent in his autobiography, he is said to have lost William’s trust.
"I'm sure [William] is not in any way going to reconcile with Harry, he’s made his position pretty clear…they have different paths,” royal writer Robert Jobson said.
Cover photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP