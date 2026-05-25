Sarah Ferguson hit with messy allegations from former employers
London, UK - Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of the scandal-ridden former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has long been the focus of criticism. Now, it has come to light that she was allegedly a bad employer.
As one royal author claimed, the 66-year-old was always very chaotic. One reason for this was her erratic character, as the former Duchess found it difficult to make decisions.
According to Page Six, Ferguson often changed her mind at the last second, and her staff members were said to have cried in bathrooms and sometimes quit after just one day.
Only a few employees stayed for a longer period of time.
Ferguson also had extraordinary energy and was constantly on the go. As a result, she was often disorganized, which meant that her employees would have to be there for her at all times of the day and night.
The Brit was also known to frequently waste food, the author explained: "Various meals being prepared and then actually not having any of them."
Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have lost their royal titles
"Huge waste. It's extraordinary…everything has to be new…Just this Marie Antoinette kind of life, you know, easy come, easy go," the insider added.
Ferguson was previously married to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and has two daughters with him, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
She came under fire last year when both she and Andrew were stripped of their royal titles in the wake of the Epstein affair and had to leave their longtime home, the Royal Lodge.
Although the couple had already divorced in 1996 after a ten-year marriage, they continued to live together and often referred to themselves as "the happiest divorced couple in the world."
Cover photo: Kirsty O'connor/Press Association/dpa