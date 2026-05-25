Sarah Ferguson hit with messy allegations from former employers

London, UK - Sarah Ferguson , the ex-wife of the scandal-ridden former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , has long been the focus of criticism. Now, it has come to light that she was allegedly a bad employer.

Sarah Ferguson is said to have been a bad employer. © Kirsty O'connor/Press Association/dpa

As one royal author claimed, the 66-year-old was always very chaotic. One reason for this was her erratic character, as the former Duchess found it difficult to make decisions.

According to Page Six, Ferguson often changed her mind at the last second, and her staff members were said to have cried in bathrooms and sometimes quit after just one day.

Only a few employees stayed for a longer period of time.

Ferguson also had extraordinary energy and was constantly on the go. As a result, she was often disorganized, which meant that her employees would have to be there for her at all times of the day and night.

The Brit was also known to frequently waste food, the author explained: "Various meals being prepared and then actually not having any of them."