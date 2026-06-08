Tony Awards 2026: Liberation and Schmigadoon! earn top prizes

New York, New York - Bess Wohl's play Liberation, a look at second-wave feminism, and musical Schmigadoon! earned the top prizes on Sunday at the 79th Tony Awards , the highest honors in American theater.

From l. to r.: Playwright Bess Wohl and producers Eva Price, Rachel Sussman, and Daryl Roth pose in the press room with the Best Play award for Liberation during the 79th Annual Tony Awards on June 7, 2026. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The ceremony, held at Radio City Music Hall, reflected the political climate of President Donald Trump's America, with host Pink taking a stand in support of transgender people and freedom of expression.

The awards honored socially conscious works that explored feminism, antisemitism, and US history, and celebrated LGBTQ+ culture.

Liberation, which explores sexuality and the place of women in society in the 1970s, was named Best Play after winning a Pulitzer Prize in May.

Wohl is only the fourth woman to receive the honor.

The award for Best Musical went to Schmigadoon!, a humorous tribute to Broadway's greatest hits and an adaptation of the series of the same name.

John Lithgow won Best Actor for his portrayal of Roald Dahl in Giant, and praised the play as "extraordinarily important right now."

The play by British writer Mark Rosenblatt revisits a period in Dahl's career after he published an essay about the 1982 Israeli siege of Beirut that was deemed antisemitic.

"It's the gift we give to an audience, it's just to ruminate on that very serious subject, antisemitism, cruelty of all kinds, hatred of the other," Lithgow said.

"These are things that we're dealing with these days upfront and personal, and I think that's what makes Giant so important, and what's made it such a success," he said.

The play comes in the wake of a broader debate surrounding Dahl's work, which was revised by his publisher in 2023 to remove terms deemed offensive.