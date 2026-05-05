Tony Awards nominations 2026 complete list: See who leads Broadway's biggest awards

By Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York - The curtain has finally been pulled back on the 2026 Tony Award Nominations, and big Broadway musicals transferred from the screen are leading the pack!

Darren Criss (l.) and Uzo Aduba announced this year's Tony Award nominees on Tuesday morning.
Darren Criss (l.) and Uzo Aduba announced this year's Tony Award nominees on Tuesday morning.  © Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The noms for Broadway's Biggest Night were announced Tuesday morning by stage and TV stars Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss.

Leading the way with 12 nods each are musicals The Lost Boys, a stage adaptation of the 1987 cult-classic vampire film, and Schmigadoon!, based on the Apple TV+ series. Both officially opened within the last three weeks, just making this year's Tony eligibility cut-off.

Beaches, another musical based on a movie that also opened in the same three weeks, was noticeably shut out.

The category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play will also see big-screen stars face off, with Daniel Radcliffe and John Lithgow in the fray.

This year's 79th Annual awards will be hosted by pop music superstar P!NK and broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on June 7 at 8 PM EST.

The nominees were selected by an independent committee of 55 theatre professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The 26 categories will be voted on within the next month by 857 designated Tony voters within the New York theatre community.

Below is the complete list of the 2026 Tony Awards Nominees.

Who are the nominees at the 2026 Tony Awards?

Pop star Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in June.
Pop star Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in June.  © REUTERS

Here is the complete list of the 2026 Tony Award Nominations by category:


Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys

David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

Schmigadoon!

Cinco Paul

Titaníque

Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan


Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Music: Caroline Shaw

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Music: Steve Bargonetti

The Lost Boys

Music & Lyrics: The Rescues

Schmigadoon!

Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus


Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime


Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)


Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters


Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime


Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titaníque


Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime


Best Scenic Design of a Play

Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus

Takeshi Kata, Bug

Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon

David Rockwell, Fallen Angels


Best Scenic Design of a Musical

dots, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!


Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon

Qween Jean, Liberation

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Emilio Sosa, The Balusters

Paul Tazewell, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone


Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Ragtime

Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ryan Park, The Lost Boys

David I. Reynoso, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show


Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon

Natasha Chivers, Oedipus

Stacey Derosier, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Heather Gilbert, Bug

Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13

Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman


Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Chess

Jane Cox, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys


Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman


Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!


Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Whitney White, Liberation


Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball


Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ani Taj, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys


Best Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, The Lost Boys

Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brian Usifer, Chess

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

The 2026 Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. This 2025/2026 eligibility season began April 28, 2025 and ended April 26, 2026.

Cover photo: Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

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