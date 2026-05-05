Tony Awards nominations 2026 complete list: See who leads Broadway's biggest awards

New York, New York - The curtain has finally been pulled back on the 2026 Tony Award Nominations, and big Broadway musicals transferred from the screen are leading the pack!

Darren Criss (l.) and Uzo Aduba announced this year's Tony Award nominees on Tuesday morning. © Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The noms for Broadway's Biggest Night were announced Tuesday morning by stage and TV stars Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss.

Leading the way with 12 nods each are musicals The Lost Boys, a stage adaptation of the 1987 cult-classic vampire film, and Schmigadoon!, based on the Apple TV+ series. Both officially opened within the last three weeks, just making this year's Tony eligibility cut-off.

Beaches, another musical based on a movie that also opened in the same three weeks, was noticeably shut out.

The category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play will also see big-screen stars face off, with Daniel Radcliffe and John Lithgow in the fray.

This year's 79th Annual awards will be hosted by pop music superstar P!NK and broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on June 7 at 8 PM EST.

The nominees were selected by an independent committee of 55 theatre professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The 26 categories will be voted on within the next month by 857 designated Tony voters within the New York theatre community.

Below is the complete list of the 2026 Tony Awards Nominees.