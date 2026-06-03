CBS fires 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley after spat with leadership

New York, New York - CBS has fired longtime 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley following a tense meeting in which he challenged the network's new leadership.

On Tuesday, CBS decided to terminate 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley after he reportedly challenged the show's new leadership during a recent meeting. © Michael Tran / AFP

According to The New York Times, Nick Bilton – the new executive producer for the show who was tapped by CBS boss Bari Weiss – sent a memo on Tuesday informing staff the network had "parted ways" with Pelley.

The news came after Pelley reportedly criticized both Bilton and Weiss for being inexperienced and accused them of "murdering" the show during a tense meeting on Monday.

In a formal letter, Bilton called out Pelley for having "hijacked" his first meeting as producer in order to "disparage me, my qualifications, and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt."



Bilton added that Pelley's actions "demonstrated that you have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show."

Tensions at CBS come after parent company Paramount settled a lawsuit with President Donald Trump over claims that the network maliciously edited a 60 Minutes segment during the 2024 presidential election.

CBS has since taken drastic measures to revamp itself in what many critics have argued appears to be a more conservative image, which included picking Weiss to lead the network.

Pelley – who has been with the show since 1989 – now joins a number of reporters and staff who were let go after Weiss took over.