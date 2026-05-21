Netflix says "au revoir" to Emily in Paris with big announcement ahead of new season

Los Angeles, California - Au revoir, Emily! Netflix has announced that the upcoming sixth season of the hit series Emily in Paris will be its last.

Au revoir, Emily! Netflix has officially confirmed that season six of Emily in Paris will be its last – and production is already underway. © IMAGO / Bestimage

Grab your croissants and tissues, because Emily in Paris is saying goodbye!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is officially underway in Greece for the final chapter of Emily Cooper's chic, chaotic, and romance-fueled European adventure.

The bittersweet news follows a dramatic season five finale, in which Lily Collins' Emily briefly relocates to Italy to open a Roman marketing branch.

After a whirlwind romance that fizzled out, she chose to return to Paris.

According to series creator Darren Star, the move solidified that Paris is where Emily's heart truly belongs for the long haul.

Reflecting on the show's massive run, Star called the project "the trip of a lifetime," expressing deep gratitude to the network, crew, and dedicated global fanbase.

Unsurprisingly, the internet is spiraling.

Devastated fans have taken to X to voice their grief, with one desperate viewer even joking, "I will personally fund the next season please don't end it!"