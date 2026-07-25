San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Nazgul haunt the hall as Rings of Power trailer airs

San Diego, California - The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered its trailer Friday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Actors dressed in character pose at Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099 and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power panel during 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 24, 2026. © AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The latest installment of the Amazon Prime series – considered the most expensive series in television history – introduces the future Nazgul, among the most haunting characters in JRR Tolkien's trilogy, creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay explained.

The trailer offered a glimpse of the challenge looming ahead for the heroes and warriors of Middle-earth in the next season of this Lord of the Rings prequel, which arrives on the streaming platform on November 11.

"The shadow rises in Middle-earth," arch-villain Sauron intones in the trailer. "How would you like to rise with it?"

The third season is set years after the final episode of the second, as Sauron focuses his power on forging the all-powerful One Ring – giving viewers glimpses inside his fortress.

"He has been locked away in Barad-dur, trying and failing, trying and failing to forge the One Ring, and he can't do it. So he's now hell-bent on finding a way to make it happen," said Charlie Vickers, who plays the Dark Lord.

The presentation in Comic-Con's main hall introduced some of the characters joining the story from November: Simon Pegg will voice the monster Balrog, while Andrew Richardson will play Anarion of the benevolent kingdom of Gondor.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who turned heads with his performance as the evil Vecna in Stranger Things, was another new cast member on hand.

The actor recalled having "burst into tears" when he was cast as Celeborn, husband of Galadriel, one of the wisest, most powerful, and important elves in the Middle-earth universe.