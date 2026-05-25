Spider-Noir: Stylish new Spider-Man series stars Nicholas Cage as more mature superhero

Los Angeles, California - While stars of the Spider-Man franchise have trended younger over the years – from Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield to Tom Holland – the new series Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage explores a more mature version of the web-slinging superhero.

Nicholas Cage stars as Ben Reilly in the upcoming series Spider-Noir. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Premiering on Amazon's streaming platform this week, the series follows Ben Reilly (Cage), a private investigator struggling to make ends meet in New York during the Great Depression.

This marks the first time the superhero, whom Cage voiced in the first Spider-Verse film, has appeared on screen in live-action.

Karen Rodriguez, who plays Janet, Riley's loyal secretary, said that what sets Spider-Noir apart from other versions of the superhero is the era in which it is set.

"Normally, it's a coming-of-age story, and we're meeting Peter Parker in a youthful setting," she told AFP. "But what happens when you've done it and life has happened to you and you suffered loss?"

Reilly, a World War I veteran who can't even afford to pay his secretary, is burdened by personal tragedy.

"He's lost the love of his life. He's smack dab in the middle of the Great Depression. There's a lot of suffering," Rodriguez added.