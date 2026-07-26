Unstoppable Odyssey: Christopher Nolan’s epic holds top spot at box office with extra $87M

Los Angeles, California - Christopher Nolan 's latest blockbuster, The Odyssey , retained the top spot at the North American box office in its second week, taking in an additional $87 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The Odyssey retained the top spot at the North American box office in its second week, taking in an additional $87 million. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The film from Universal had an "outstanding hold" for its second weekend, industry analyst David A. Gross said, after it dropped only about 30 percent from its $124 million debut.

"Once or twice a year a movie opens big and then plays for weeks and weeks... The Odyssey is showing that kind of holding power, and Christopher Nolan has done it before," said Gross.

With an additional $353 million overseas, the film has already grossed $640 million worldwide.

Based on Homer's ancient epic poem, the star-studded film tracks hero Odysseus as he faces obstacle after obstacle on his way home from the Trojan War.

It is the first film ever to be shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, as Nolan leaned into filmmaking heritage for this modern adaptation of one of humanity's oldest stories.

Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway lead the cast as Odysseus and Penelope, with Tom Holland portraying their son Telemachus.

Second place went to Moana, Disney's latest live-action remake of one of its animated hits.

It took in an additional $10.5 million in its third week out, for a total domestic haul of $102 million and $125 million more overseas.

"Disney spent $250 million to reimagine the oceanic-set movie, so Moana will struggle to swim to profitability in its theatrical run," commented Variety.