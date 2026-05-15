Activist Mahmoud Khalil seeks to reopen deportation case over claims of Trump influence

New York, New York - Lawyers for a prominent pro- Palestinian protest leader requested Friday that US immigration authorities terminate their push to deport him, alleging the Trump administration "secretly engineered" the outcome of his case.

Mahmoud Khalil, former Columbia University graduate student known for his role in the 2024 Columbia University pro-Palestinian protests, speaks at a Pro-Palestinian "March for Humanity" rally against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza on August 16, 2025 in New York City. © STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

US President Donald Trump has championed the effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested by undercover federal agents in March 2025 in one of the first detentions of foreigners linked to pro-Palestinian activity in the US.

Khalil is a former graduate student at New York's Columbia University and was a prominent face of pro-Palestinian protests at the college at the height of the war in Gaza.

The Trump administration sought to have him deported on the grounds that his activities were harmful to US foreign affairs, sparking a long and complex legal fight.

Though he was released from custody in June, Khalil has faced continued threats of deportation from federal authorities.

"New evidence reveals that the Trump Administration secretly engineered the outcome of his immigration case to make an example of him," Khalil's lawyers said in a statement.

In a new filing on Friday, they requested that the Board of Immigration Appeals, part of the US Department of Justice, reopen Khalil's case and terminate it.

On April 9, 2026, the BIA dismissed Khalil's challenge against his removal and issued a "final" removal order.

The BIA "improperly influenced the lower immigration court's decision, fast-tracked his proceedings, bypassed the normal channels through which immigration appeals are docketed and adjudicated, and ultimately reached a decision in an unheard-of nine days," Khalil's lawyers claim.

Khalil cannot legally be detained again or deported pending appeals of other legal orders, they argue.