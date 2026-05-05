Chris Smalls reportedly arrested outside Jeff Bezos-sponsored Met Gala

New York, New York - Amazon Labor Union co-founder Chris Smalls was reportedly arrested on Monday during a protest outside the Met Gala in New York City.

Chris Smalls is detained after trying to enter the venue with a protest sign during the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2026. © REUTERS

Videos on social media show NYPD officers surrounding a man and forcibly restraining him as he attempts to cross a barricade near the Met Gala's red carpet entrance.

The NYPD did not confirm the name of the protester arrested, simply saying he was a 37-year-old male.

Social media users have widely identified the man as Smalls, who helped win Amazon's first US union at the JFK 8 warehouse on Staten Island.

Smalls previously served as president of the Amazon Labor Union and was named one of Time's 100 most influential people of the year in 2022.

This year's Met Gala was sponsored by Amazon's billionaire executive chair Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos. Both were named honorary co-chairs of the event, sparking protests and calls for a boycott.

Smalls was asked in a recent podcast episode if he would go to the Met Gala, to which he responded, "Yes, I'm going."

"Amazon is slavery, fast forward 400 years," the organizer said. "They call us pickers, and that was my department. Same thing our ancestors did, picking cotton, the same productivity system – now with robots, metrics, data, but it's the same process."