Civil rights leaders to hold Defend the Vote march on anniversary of MLK Jr.'s I Have a Dream speech

Chicago, Illinois - Reverend Al Sharpton and a number of other civil rights leaders will soon hold a massive march on the nation's capital to defend voting rights.

On Tuesday, Reverend Al Sharpton (l) and other civil rights leaders revealed they will soon host a march to defend voting rights in Washington DC. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The National Action Network – a group founded by Sharpton in 1991 – recently announced that on Friday, August 28, they will be leading a protest called March on Washington 2026: Defend the Vote.

NAN will also be joined by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, the Drum Major Institute, and "a growing coalition of national partners."

The march will take place on the 63rd anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously gave his I Have a Dream speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

In particular, activists are focused on a Supreme Court ruling in April that weakened the Voting Rights Act, a landmark civil rights law used to challenge voting laws and electoral maps that discriminate on the basis ​of race or damage minority voting power.

Sharpton described the ruling as "a ⁠bullet in the heart of the voting rights movement."

In a statement regarding the march, MLK III argued that "Defending the vote means defending the foundation of our democracy."