Supreme Court curbs race-based voting maps in ruling with major repercussions for midterms

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Wednesday sharply limited the use of race in drawing electoral districts, in a landmark decision that could reshape congressional maps nationwide and boost Republican prospects ahead of midterm elections.

The Supreme Court ruled against a voting map that created a second majority-Black district in Louisiana. © REUTERS

In a 6–3 ruling split along ideological lines, the court struck down a map creating a second majority-Black district in Louisiana, finding it amounted to an unconstitutional racial gerrymander despite being drawn to comply with the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

The decision leaves the core of the Voting Rights Act intact but narrows how it can be used, a decision that will be seen by civil rights activists as a blow to a landmark civil rights law that has already been weakened by previous rulings over the past decade.

It was not immediately clear how much the ruling will impact the November elections for control of Congress.

Writing for the conservative majority, Justice Samuel Alito said that compliance with the law "could not justify" the use of race in this case, arguing that Section 2 of the act does not require states to draw districts primarily on racial lines.

"In sum, because the Voting Rights Act did not require Louisiana to create an additional majority-minority district, no compelling interest justified the state's use of race in creating SB8," Alito wrote.

"That map is an unconstitutional gerrymander, and its use would violate the plaintiffs' constitutional rights."

The ruling marks a significant shift in how courts interpret the balance between preventing racial discrimination and adhering to constitutional guarantees of equal protection, raising the bar for when race can be considered in redistricting.

Both the majority ruling and the dissent were read from the bench, a rare move in the high court.

Justice Elena Kagan warned that the decision would have sweeping consequences, saying it risked letting states "without legal consequence, systematically dilute minority citizens' voting power."

The case centered on an electoral map redrawn after the 2020 census to add a second district in which Black voters formed a majority, following court challenges that the previous map diluted minority voting strength.