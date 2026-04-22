Cuba's revolutionary legacy takes center stage at UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

Geneva, Switzerland - Calls for solidarity with the Cuban people resounded at the United Nations in Geneva last week as activists gathered for a special event on the island nation's revolutionary legacy.

Dr. Kwame-Osagyefo Kalimara (r.) speaks as Dr. Kenia Serrano Puig listens during a side event on Cuba's revolutionary legacy at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 17, 2026. © Courtesy of Dr. Kenia Serrano Puig

Friday's panel event at the Palais des Nations took place on the sidelines of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent and opened with a screening of the documentary Cuba in Africa (2021), directed by Negash Abdurahman.

The film depicts Cuba's involvement in 20th-century African independence movements following the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro. It features interviews from former Cuban soldiers who fought on the front lines against colonialism and apartheid in southern Africa.

"When Cuba needed solidarity for our different decades of struggle for independence, we received solidarity – and that was the time to give back," said Dr. Kenia Serrano Puig, coordinator of Karibuni, a community development project dedicated to preserving shared traditions of Cuba, Africa, and the African diaspora.

The legacy of Cuba's solidarity with African peoples can still be felt on the island today, as New Afrikan People's Organization co-founder Dr. Kwame-Osagyefo Kalimara recalled: "On one of my most recent trips to Cuba, I had the opportunity to meet elder Cuban combatants who literally fought, and I have to say, it’s welling me up even just thinking about it."

"The women and men that I met in the Karibuni community expressed their pride in fighting for the African people on the African continent. They embraced me. They pulled out their wallets and showed me pictures of themselves dressed in their uniforms and with their medals. And they also shared pictures with me of their children who also gave service and their medals."

In addition to sending troops to support African independence movements, Cuba was hailed for its history of providing refuge to revolutionaries, including the late Black liberation activist Assata Shakur.

"Cuban solidarity is unmatched. We need to acknowledge that," Kalimara insisted.