Boeing goes on trial again with case of UN worker killed in 737 MAX crash

New York, New York - Proceedings opened Monday in the latest trial over the fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes , with relatives of an Irish-born United Nations employee looking to hold the plane manufacturer accountable.

Naoise Connolly Ryan's (r) husband Mick was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Boeing 737 MAX crash in March 2019. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Michael "Mick" Ryan, an engineer with the UN World Food Programme who had worked during the Ebola crisis in Liberia and with Rohingya refugees, died in the ill-fated March 2019 crash on Ethiopian Airlines.

A US court will hear claims from Ryan's survivors in order to determine damages, in one of the final civil claims stemming from two MAX calamities in 2018 and 2019 that together claimed 346 lives.

The 737 MAX, which had been delivered to Ethiopian Airlines months earlier, crashed moments after departing Addis Ababa for Kenya.

"He was a humanitarian in every sense of the word," Ryan's widow Naoise Ryan said of her late husband, upon accepting an award from the Irish Red Cross in 2020.

"From the time we met in college, he really believed he could make a difference in the world, and he had the skills and talent to make that happen."

A UN memorial page to Ryan, who was 39 at the time of the crash, recognized his support for vulnerable populations in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Ethiopia, and, most recently, Bangladesh, where Ryan oversaw the building of shelters and evacuations that "saved tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees from the threat of landslides and floods."

Plaintiffs in the suit include Naoise Ryan, daughter Saorlaith, and son MacDara, who were three years and six months old at the time of the accident.

A Chicago jury will hear a trial expected to take about 12 days, with testimony from Ryan's family and colleagues.