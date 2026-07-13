California, New York, and 10 more states file lawsuit to block Paramount-Warner Bros. merger

Los Angeles, California - California and 11 other states on Monday sued to block Paramount Skydance's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, calling the largest merger in Hollywood history a threat to competition in film and TV.

12 states have sued to block Paramount Skydance's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. © Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in northern California, marks a dramatic turn in the regulatory battle over the deal – and a direct challenge to the Trump administration's Justice Department, which approved the merger last month without requiring any divestitures or concessions.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is leading the coalition, said the combination of two of Hollywood's five major film distributors would lead to "higher prices, lower quality, and less content" for audiences.

"In this country, no one is above the law," Bonta said. "California and our sister states are fighting for free and fair markets, not rigged markets. America has no kings in government or our economy."

The states allege the deal violates the Clayton Act, the federal law that bars mergers likely to substantially reduce competition.

The democratic led states joining California in the suit are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington.

According to the complaint, the combined company would control roughly 27% of wide-release theatrical film distribution and about 27% of basic cable channel licensing.

The coalition has asked the companies not to close the transaction until the legal challenge is resolved, and warned it would seek a temporary restraining order if they refuse.