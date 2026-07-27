Convicted Idaho 4 killer Bryan Kohberger claims "actual innocence" as victim's family speaks out

Boise, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the man convicted of killing four University of Idaho students, has filed a petition to take back his plea deal, claiming he made it under "false promises and blatant disinformation." But the family of one of the victims sees things differently.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger is now looking to reverse his plea. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an interview from prison, Kohberger told The New York Times that he's looking to reopen the case and demanded that his guilty plea "must be withdrawn."

"My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, must be withdrawn," Kohberger told the publication.

Kohberger was convicted in 2025 of fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves (21), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin (20) in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022. He agreed to a deal in June 2025, in which he pleaded guilty to the murders. During the plea deal hearing, Kohberger declined to provide a reason for the killings.

The plea deal took the death penalty off the table and allowed Kohberger to avoid a likely lengthy trial. Instead, Judge Steven Hippler handed him four life sentences without the possibility of parole. He is now housed at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, who have long been outspoken regarding the case, said they are "not surprised" that Kohberger filed a petition, referring to the convicted murderer and "his following" as "the mosquito you just can’t seem to swat."