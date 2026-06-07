12 wounded in shooting near Ohio festival as police launch search

Washington DC - A shootout Saturday near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, left at least 12 people wounded by gunfire, with no suspects in custody, police said.

A shootout Saturday near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, left at least 12 people wounded by gunfire, with no suspects in custody, police said (stock image.) © Unsplash/JOSHUA COLEMAN

Authorities were combing the area searching for suspects, interviewing witnesses, and examining cellphone video after at least two people were believed to have exchanged shots near the Old West End Festival.

"Twelve people were struck with bullets... two of them critical," Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joseph Heffernan told reporters, adding that no suspects were in custody yet.

He said it appeared there were at least two shooters involved, and that they were "probably shooting at each other."

An active search was underway, and authorities were pleading with members of the community to come forward with any information that could help lead them to the shooters.

Police Lieutenant Dan Gerken said the average age of the victims was roughly in their early twenties.

He expressed alarm at the scale of the violence.

"So, 12 people being shot, that's the most – I've been to a lot of scenes, but this was way over the top," Gerken said.