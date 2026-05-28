Austrian man receives prison sentence over Taylor Swift terror plot

Wiener Neustadt, Austria - An Austrian court on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old who admitted plotting a foiled jihadist attack on a Taylor Swift concert to 15 years in jail.

A 21-year-old Austrian man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison over a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna. © Collage: IMAGO / newspix & JOE KLAMAR / AFP

The pop star was forced to cancel the three Vienna shows of her record-breaking Eras Tour in the summer of 2024 after authorities warned of the plot by the so-called Islamic State group.

Accused of planning the attack and forming an IS cell, the jury found Austrian national Beran A. guilty on all counts after deliberating for hours.

The judge then handed him a 15-year jail sentence.

While listening to the verdict, Beran A. looked into the courtroom repeatedly, sniffling loudly, his legs and hands shaking.

Beran A. went on trial last month on terror offenses and other charges in Wiener Neustadt outside Vienna.

The defendant – who was arrested the day before the canceled concert and has been detained since – pleaded guilty to all charges except being an accomplice to attempted murder.

Beran A. faced a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Another 21-year-old, Arda K., who was on trial together with Beran A., was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

The sentences can still be appealed.

In their closing remarks, both defendants apologized.

"I just want to say that I'm sorry," Beran A. told the court.