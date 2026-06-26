Billionaire Leon Black claims he was unaware of Epstein's "demonic life" – despite helping to fund it
Washington DC - Billionaire Leon Black recently told Congress that he had no knowledge of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, despite their years-long business ties and friendship.
According to ABC News, Black sat for a voluntary interview before the House Oversight Committee on Friday, where he detailed how he met Epstein in 1995 but was left in the dark for years about his "demonic life."
Black claimed that when he learned of Epstein's 2008 sex crime conviction, the financier told him that it stemmed from "an isolated incident resulting from a fake ID."
Despite Epstein's new status as a sex offender, Black admitted they remained friends, and in 2013, he began paying Epstein millions for what he described as "bona fide" tax and estate advice.
By 2018, Black claimed he finally fired Epstein over "his relentless pursuit of more and more money from me," his "mistruths and misrepresentations," and failure to pay back a $30 million loan.
While he went on to describe his relationship with Epstein as a "horrible mistake" and something he "deeply" regrets, he lambasted lawmakers for continuing to press him on the matter.
"I don't understand why people – including members of this committee – would accept baseless speculation about me without regard to the facts and spin such ugly and vicious narratives that are demonstrably false."
Oversight Committee Chair hits Leon Black with subpoenas during interview
Throughout the interview, lawmakers grilled Black about allegations of sexual misconduct against him and rumored non-disclosure agreements he had with women that were tied to Epstein's crimes.
After leaving the testimony, committee members told reporters that Black had stormed out after refusing to answer the questions.
Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona described him as "arrogant" and "smug," saying that he refused to answer questions while "emphasizing how he was being transparent."
Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico noted that more than one of Epstein's accusers had also accused Black of committing sexual misconduct against them.
Oversight Committee Chair James Comer revealed that he served two subpoenas to Black during the testimony – one regarding his refusal to discuss the NDAs and another ordering him to return for a formal deposition on July 16.
Rep. Robert Garcia of California praised Comer's decision, arguing that getting information on the NDAs is "central to us understanding what actually happened."
Black's attorney later said in a statement that Epstein "had no involvement with any NDAs, whether they exist or not" and described the day as "nothing more than a planned political stunt."
Cover photo: Collage: MARTIN BUREAU / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP