Billionaire Leon Black claims he was unaware of Epstein's "demonic life" – despite helping to fund it

Washington DC - Billionaire Leon Black recently told Congress that he had no knowledge of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's crimes , despite their years-long business ties and friendship.

During an interview with Congress on Friday, Leon Black (r.) claimed he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes despite them being friends for over two decades. © Collage: MARTIN BUREAU / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ABC News, Black sat for a voluntary interview before the House Oversight Committee on Friday, where he detailed how he met Epstein in 1995 but was left in the dark for years about his "demonic life."

Black claimed that when he learned of Epstein's 2008 sex crime conviction, the financier told him that it stemmed from "an isolated incident resulting from a fake ID."

Despite Epstein's new status as a sex offender, Black admitted they remained friends, and in 2013, he began paying Epstein millions for what he described as "bona fide" tax and estate advice.

By 2018, Black claimed he finally fired Epstein over "his relentless pursuit of more and more money from me," his "mistruths and misrepresentations," and failure to pay back a $30 million loan.

While he went on to describe his relationship with Epstein as a "horrible mistake" and something he "deeply" regrets, he lambasted lawmakers for continuing to press him on the matter.

"I don't understand why people – including members of this committee – would accept baseless speculation about me without regard to the facts and spin such ugly and vicious narratives that are demonstrably false."