Epstein received "VIP" treatment at Mount Sinai hospital despite conviction, report reveals

Washington DC - A recent report found that documents released by the Department of Justice on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein revealed his troubling relationship with Mount Sinai Hospital.

A new report found that the Epstein files reveal that the sex offender received "VIP treatment" as part of a secret relationship with doctors at Mount Sinai. © Collage: Angela Weiss / AFP & AFP PHOTO / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

According to an extensive report from CNN, the files revealed that Epstein had contact with a number of medical professionals at the hospital who provided him with "VIP treatment," including being on call for him personally and giving his friends preferential access to medical care and job prospects.

The outlet noted that the special treatment – which was provided well after Epstein first became a registered sex offender – shows how "wealthy and well-connected patients can pay to get special treatment and access," as well as how "institutions that heavily rely on and solicit donations can be riddled with conflicts of interest."

One doctor who was interviewed for the piece detailed how, in 2014, Eva Andersson-Dubin, the founder of the Dubin Breast Center at Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital, reached out to them for an urgent consultation for the daughter of a breast cancer victim.

Decades later, the doctor was stunned to find their name listed in the Epstein files numerous times, as the young patient from Eastern Europe he saw was Epstein's girlfriend, and Dubin was his ex.