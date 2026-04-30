Epstein reportedly penned note before death that has been hidden for years
New York, New York - A recent report claims that notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein may have penned a note before his mysterious death that has been locked away in the US legal system for years.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, Nicholas Tartaglione, who was once Epstein's cellmate in a Manhattan jail, claimed he discovered the note in July 2019 after the financier was found unresponsive from what was believed to be a suicide attempt.
Several weeks later, Epstein died in what was later ruled a suicide, and a federal judge sealed the note as part of the cellmate's own criminal case.
The Times pointed out that the judge's ruling meant "investigators scrutinizing Mr. Epstein's high-profile death lacked what could have been a key piece of evidence."
On Thursday, the outlet petitioned for the note to be unsealed.
The note was never mentioned in investigations into Epstein's death or a 2023 report from the Department of Justice.
It was mentioned in a document titled "Chronology" recently shared in a batch of Epstein files publicly released by the DOJ, which notes that Tartaglione gave the note to lawyers who "authenticate" it but did not clarify how.
News of the note comes as scrutiny still surrounds Epstein's death, and President Donald Trump's administration faces accusations of protecting the names of powerful individuals associated with Epstein, including the president himself.
If you or someone you know need help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for free and confidential support.
Cover photo: HANDOUT / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP