Epstein reportedly penned note before death that has been hidden for years

New York, New York - A recent report claims that notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein may have penned a note before his mysterious death that has been locked away in the US legal system for years.

A former cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein claims the convicted sex trafficker wrote a note before his 2019 death that has been hidden in the legal system for years. © HANDOUT / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Nicholas Tartaglione, who was once Epstein's cellmate in a Manhattan jail, claimed he discovered the note in July 2019 after the financier was found unresponsive from what was believed to be a suicide attempt.

Several weeks later, Epstein died in what was later ruled a suicide, and a federal judge sealed the note as part of the cellmate's own criminal case.

The Times pointed out that the judge's ruling meant "investigators scrutinizing Mr. Epstein's high-profile death lacked what could have been a key piece of evidence."

On Thursday, the outlet petitioned for the note to be unsealed.

The note was never mentioned in investigations into Epstein's death or a 2023 report from the Department of Justice.

It was mentioned in a document titled "Chronology" recently shared in a batch of Epstein files publicly released by the DOJ, which notes that Tartaglione gave the note to lawyers who "authenticate" it but did not clarify how.