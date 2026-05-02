Ex-US lawmaker convicted of lobbying for Venezuela after Rubio testimony
Miami, Florida - An ex-US lawmaker was convicted of corruption charges Friday in what prosecutors described as a secret lobbying campaign for Venezuela, with the trial featuring testimony by a former close friend, Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
David Rivera, a former Republican congressman from Florida, was convicted by a federal jury in Miami of conspiracy to launder money, failing to register as a foreign agent, tax offenses, and other charges.
Sentencing is set for July 22.
Rivera was accused of involvement in a multi-million-dollar lobbying campaign on behalf of Venezuela during President Donald Trump's first term.
According to prosecutors, from early 2017 to late 2018, Rivera was hired by the regime of then-Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro to persuade the White House to soften its policy toward Caracas, with the help of Republican contacts.
Maduro was captured in a US military raid in January and brought to the US to face drug and other charges.
Rubio testified as a witness at Rivera's trial in March.
He said Rivera was a one-time "close friend" and they shared an apartment when they were Florida lawmakers. Rubio denied any knowledge of an alleged contract between Rivera and Venezuelan government officials.
Rubio, who was a US senator when he met with his friend twice in July 2017 to discuss Venezuela's future, has not been implicated in any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors allege that Rivera convinced then-foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez, now Venezuela's interim president, to award him a $50 million contract for his lobbying work, paid for by state-owned oil giant PDVSA.
Rubio, under direct examination, said he would have acted differently had he known about the secret contract.
"I would not have taken any subsequent action on this matter," Rubio said. "It would have been shocking to me."
Rubio's testimony was a rarity; no other member of a sitting US administration has testified in a criminal trial since 1983.
Cover photo: KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP