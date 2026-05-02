Ex-US lawmaker convicted of lobbying for Venezuela after Rubio testimony

Miami, Florida - An ex-US lawmaker was convicted of corruption charges Friday in what prosecutors described as a secret lobbying campaign for Venezuela , with the trial featuring testimony by a former close friend, Secretary of State Marco Rubio .

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (pictured) testified as a witness at David Rivera's trial in March. © KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

David Rivera, a former Republican congressman from Florida, was convicted by a federal jury in Miami of conspiracy to launder money, failing to register as a foreign agent, tax offenses, and other charges.

Sentencing is set for July 22.

Rivera was accused of involvement in a multi-million-dollar lobbying campaign on behalf of Venezuela during President Donald Trump's first term.

According to prosecutors, from early 2017 to late 2018, Rivera was hired by the regime of then-Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro to persuade the White House to soften its policy toward Caracas, with the help of Republican contacts.

Maduro was captured in a US military raid in January and brought to the US to face drug and other charges.

Rubio testified as a witness at Rivera's trial in March.

He said Rivera was a one-time "close friend" and they shared an apartment when they were Florida lawmakers. Rubio denied any knowledge of an alleged contract between Rivera and Venezuelan government officials.

Rubio, who was a US senator when he met with his friend twice in July 2017 to discuss Venezuela's future, has not been implicated in any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors allege that Rivera convinced then-foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez, now Venezuela's interim president, to award him a $50 million contract for his lobbying work, paid for by state-owned oil giant PDVSA.

Rubio, under direct examination, said he would have acted differently had he known about the secret contract.