Family of Colorado firebomb attack suspect released after 10 months of ICE detention

Houston, Texas - The family of an Egyptian man accused in a firebomb attack on a Jewish protest march in Colorado last year was released from custody Thursday following a court ruling in their favor.

A person inside the ICE Processing Center stands next to a barred window as anti-ICE protestors demonstrate outside the holding facility on June 9, 2025 in Aurora, Colorado © MICHAEL CIAGLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The mother, Hayam El Gamal, and her five children, aged between 5 and 18 years, have been held for the past 10 months at an immigrant family detention center in Dilley, Texas.

Federal district judge Fred Biery endorsed a recommendation by a magistrate judge to release the family and dismissed the government's objections that they posed a danger or a flight risk.

Biery conditioned the release of El Gamal and her adult daughter, Habiba Soliman, on wearing electronic monitoring devices.

"The El Gamal family is free," the family's attorney Eric Lee posted on X Thursday evening.

Mohammed Sabry Soliman is accused of launching an attack using Molotov cocktails and a flamethrower on June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colorado, against a group rallying in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Fifteen people were wounded in the attack, and one of them subsequently died.

Authorities say Soliman, an Egyptian, was living illegally in the US.

El Gamal was Soliman's wife. NBC reported that she divorced him after his arrest.