Florida opens criminal probe into ChatGPT's role in deadly mass shooting

Miami, Florida - Florida on Tuesday announced a criminal probe into whether ChatGPT artificial intelligence played a role in a deadly mass shooting at a university in the state.

Florida has launched a criminal investigation into whether ChatGPT played a role in the 2025 shooting at Florida State University that killed two people. © Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The decision to launch an investigation came after prosecutors reviewed exchanges between OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT and the suspected gunman, who opened fire at Florida State University last year, according to state Attorney General James Uthmeier.

"If ChatGPT were a person, it would be facing charges for murder," Uthmeier said in a release.

Florida law allows anyone who aids, abets, or counsels someone in the commission of a crime to be treated as an "aider and abettor" bearing the same responsibility as the perpetrator, according to Uthmeier.

Details of the exchange between the gunman and ChatGPT were not disclosed.

"Last year's mass shooting at Florida State University was a tragedy, but ChatGPT is not responsible for this terrible crime," an OpenAI spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"ChatGPT provided factual responses to questions with information that could be found broadly across public sources on the internet, and it did not encourage or promote illegal or harmful activity."

OpenAI identified the ChatGPT account linked to the suspected shooter and provided it to police after learning of the shooting, the spokesperson noted.