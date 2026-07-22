French modeling scout with close ties to Epstein mysteriously found dead

Paris, France - A French modeling scout with close ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead at his home outside Paris, prosecutors and his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Daniel Siad (r), a French modeling scout who faced investigations over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, was mysteriously found dead at his home on Wednesday. © Collage: MARTIN BUREAU / AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage

Under investigation in France, Daniel Siad (69) was one of several French men accused of aiding the financier to traffic and abuse women.

He also faced separate allegations including rape and human trafficking.

Siad had not yet been questioned by investigators, but had denied the allegations.

"An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery," the prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said.

An autopsy will be carried out as part of the probe.

Siad's lawyer Menya Arab-Tigrine said her client had requested to give his side of the story before he died.

"He is dead, and he was innocent," Arab-Tigrine told AFP.

"If he died of a heart attack, the unbearable waiting, the pressure and the anxiety he suffered every day will have had something to do with it," she added.

The Paris prosecutor's office said it was dropping a probe targeting Siad after his death, but pursuing a wider probe into alleged human trafficking linked to Epstein, who had a flat in the French capital.