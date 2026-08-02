In-N-Out Idaho shooting suspect ID'd: Who is Chad Williams?

Twin Falls, Idaho - The suspected gunman in Saturday's chaotic shooting at an In-N-Out has been identified by police.

This photo shows an In-N-Out location in California. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The gunman who was seen in videos and photos armed with a long gun has been identified as 24-year-old Chad Williams, the Twin Falls Police Department said during a press conference on Sunday. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Williams family has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities say.

"At this time, we are still working to determine the full set of circumstances in this incident, including the suspect's actions and possible motivations," Twin Falls PD said.

A turbulent scene was created on Saturday when the shooter allegedly opened fire at a relatively new In-N-Out location in Twin Falls, Idaho, about 130 miles southeast of Boise, sending more than a dozen patrons fleeing while in fear for their lives.

Authorities confirmed after the shooting on Saturday that the suspect is dead. The shooting left at least two others dead, including an In-N-Out employee, and nearly a dozen injured.

Following the tragic and chaotic event, In-N-Out owner and president Lynsi Snyder issued a heartfelt statement on social media expressing her grief: "In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season."

Police said they responded to a call about shots fired at the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 2:30 PM on Saturday. The fast food joint is located near a busy shopping area, creating what law enforcement described as an "exceptionally chaotic scene."

The area around the scene of the shooting remained closed Saturday evening while authorities continued to investigate the scene.

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, said his team is "closely monitoring the situation as more information becomes available from the Twin Falls Police Department," adding that he's "praying for everyone affected and for the brave first responders who are on the scene."