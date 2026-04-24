Justice Department abruptly ends its criminal probe into US Fed chair Jerome Powell – but why?

Washington DC - The US Justice Department said Friday it is dropping a criminal probe on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, paving the way for his replacement 's Senate confirmation, amid concerns over President Donald Trump 's attacks on the independent central bank.

The US Justice Department said Friday it is dropping a criminal probe into Fed chief Jerome Powell, paving the way for his replacement's Senate confirmation. © SOPHIE PARK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The US Justice Department said Friday it is dropping a criminal probe on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, paving the way for his replacement's Senate confirmation, amid concerns over President Donald Trump's attacks on the independent central bank.

"I have directed my office to close our investigation," US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced on X.

Pirro said the inspector general for the Fed would instead look into renovation cost overruns at its headquarters, which the Justice Department had been probing – under heavy pressure from Trump.

However, she added that she would "not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so."

Trump has upended Washington norms by routinely criticizing the Fed for not following his calls to cut interest rates more rapidly, while making personal attacks on Powell in particular.

The probe into Powell, whose term helming the Fed expires May 15, looked likely to hold up the Senate's confirmation of Trump's pick for a new chairman, Kevin Warsh.