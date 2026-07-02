Nancy Guthrie disappearance: FBI gives surprising update on ransom notes as new questions arise

Tucson, Arizona - The FBI said Wednesday that while some ransom notes received during the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance have been dubbed illegitimate extortion attempts, others "may potentially be legitimate" as authorities continue to investigate and treat the case as a kidnapping for ransom.

The FBI has updated the public on the ransom notes they have received during the investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's (r.) mother, Nancy Guthrie. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Cover-Images

The intelligence agency is breaking its silence days after Reuters reported that an anonymous source claimed that investigators had determined that all the ransom notes were fake. In a statement posted to X on Wednesday night, the FBI's Phoenix office revealed that while "some [notes] have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy," not all have been ruled out.

"Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such," the FBI wrote in a statement. "This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case."

The FBI's latest statement comes after reports that one of the ransom notes sent in connection with the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, claimed she had died not long after her alleged abduction and was buried "in nature."

The note – which did not include a demand for money – prompted an emotional plea from Savannah, who begged the public to come forward with information.

"We are in agony," the news host said. "Somebody knows something."