Nolan Wells' death: Family breaks silence, demands "honesty and transparency"

Ocean Springs, Mississippi - The parents of Nolan Wells, the student athlete who was found dead after going missing on the Fourth of July, are asking for "a thorough investigation" as they seek answers surrounding their son's mysterious disappearance.

The family of Nolan Wells, along with attorney Ben Crum (l.), speaks to the media in New York City on July 10, 2026. © REUTERS

In an emotional interview that aired Friday on Good Morning America, Nolan's parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley — joined by their attorney Ben Crump — made several pleas to those investigating their 18-year-old son's death. Meanwhile, Crump pointed out what he described as witness inconsistencies and alluded to a viral video in which Nolan can allegedly be heard.

"At the end of the day, I would hope any parent would fight for their kids to find out if anything happened, what did happen," Christine told GMA host Michael Strahan. "We just want honesty and transparency. We want a thorough investigation. We want that same respect that would be given to anybody else."

Nolan's family breaking their silence on GMA — and later at a Friday afternoon press conference in Manhattan — comes after the teen's body was found by a US park ranger Monday morning on Horn Island off the coast of Mississippi. The Jackson County Coroner positively identified the body as Nolan on Tuesday, per reports by NPR. Though the county did an autopsy report, Crump said he ordered an independent autopsy to be done, which has not yet been completed.

The 18-year-old football player disappeared on July 4 after traveling with a group of friends to the barrier island off the Mississippi Coast. His mom, Christine, filed a missing persons report with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department that night, according to a press release posted on Crump's website. She also posted about it on Facebook after midnight.

On Tuesday, Ashley Cole, a local chancery judge and the mother of one of Nolan's friends, Warren, said in a social media post that he had been interviewed by the local police and claimed no one in their family "is trying in any way to impede with the investigation by law enforcement or to otherwise hamper the family and law enforcement’s quest for answers."

According to Cole's Facebook post, her son saw Nolan around 3 PM on July 4: "They left around 4:30 PM when the boat was taking on water and they had an issue with the bilge pump. Nolan made a decision to stay on the island and return inland later with another group of friends."

When asked on GMA why they thought their son would stay behind on the island, Nolan's mother said, "That we cannot answer,” while his father added, "We always taught him that if you go with a group, you stay with a group ... If you go with five, you come back with five. Do not separate from the group. Because I always said, 'Safety is in numbers.' So he knew to stay with this group, so why would he split from the group? I don’t know."

But when Nolan's parents got his phone back, it raised more questions than answers.