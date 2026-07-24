Police investigate possible hate crime after man stabs two in shocking New York attack

New York, New York - Two people were stabbed in New York by a man who shouted "allahu akbar" before being apprehended by law enforcement, officials said.

Officers with the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau patrol Times Square on June 23, 2026. © AFP/Timothy A. Clary

The two victims, who were targeted in separate attacks near Central Park, were "an Asian male and a Jewish male," New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement to X, adding they were "expected to survive."

The New York Police Department arrested the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Raul Morales.

"Detectives are continuing to work the case and determine motive, but according to victim and witness statements, Morales yelled 'allahu akbar' during both attacks," Tisch said.

"The NYPD is currently evaluating whether this is a potential hate crime," she wrote. "While the perpetrator has no known mental health history with the NYPD, the initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor."

"I want to commend the bravery of a good Samaritan who led our officers to the location where the perpetrator was hiding, as well as our NYPD cops who brought an end to the incident without further injuries."

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the shocking attack in a separate post to X, expressing relief that both of the victims "are in a stable condition."