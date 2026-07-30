Salman Rushdie attacker convicted of terrorism charges over near-fatal stabbing

New York, New York - A federal jury on Wednesday convicted novelist Salman Rushdie's assailant of "engaging in an act of terrorism" for the bloody August 2022 attack at a New York cultural center.

Hadi Matar (r) has been convicted of terrorism charges over the 2022 stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. © Collage: MATTHEW HINTON / AFP & Geoff Robins / AFP

Hadi Matar, a 28-year-old Lebanese American, "chose to align his values with the terroristic values of the leaders of Iran," said US Attorney Michael DiGiacomo, adding the defendant spent months planning the stabbing that nearly killed Rushdie and left him blind in one eye.

Matar was also convicted of supporting the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, after investigators found materials from the organization at his home.

Federal prosecutors said Matar followed a fatwa calling for Rushdie's execution, first issued in 1989 by the late Iranian ldeader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, for fictionalizing the Prophet Muhammad in his bestselling book, The Satanic Verses.

The fatwa was reaffirmed in 2017 by Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and endorsed in a 2006 speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, prosecutors said.

"His brutal attack on Mr. Rushdie during a peaceful speaking event is a chilling reminder of the global reach of Iranian terrorism," DiGiacomo said.

The attack took place at the Chautauqua Institution in Mayville, New York, during a free speech conference, where then-24-year-old Matar leapt onto the stage and stabbed Rushdie repeatedly with a six-inch blade.

Matar was already convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison by the New York state justice system, and now faces an additional maximum federal penalty of life in prison.

He is due for sentencing on November 3.