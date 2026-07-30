Salman Rushdie attacker convicted of terrorism charges over near-fatal stabbing
New York, New York - A federal jury on Wednesday convicted novelist Salman Rushdie's assailant of "engaging in an act of terrorism" for the bloody August 2022 attack at a New York cultural center.
Hadi Matar, a 28-year-old Lebanese American, "chose to align his values with the terroristic values of the leaders of Iran," said US Attorney Michael DiGiacomo, adding the defendant spent months planning the stabbing that nearly killed Rushdie and left him blind in one eye.
Matar was also convicted of supporting the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, after investigators found materials from the organization at his home.
Federal prosecutors said Matar followed a fatwa calling for Rushdie's execution, first issued in 1989 by the late Iranian ldeader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, for fictionalizing the Prophet Muhammad in his bestselling book, The Satanic Verses.
The fatwa was reaffirmed in 2017 by Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and endorsed in a 2006 speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, prosecutors said.
"His brutal attack on Mr. Rushdie during a peaceful speaking event is a chilling reminder of the global reach of Iranian terrorism," DiGiacomo said.
The attack took place at the Chautauqua Institution in Mayville, New York, during a free speech conference, where then-24-year-old Matar leapt onto the stage and stabbed Rushdie repeatedly with a six-inch blade.
Matar was already convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison by the New York state justice system, and now faces an additional maximum federal penalty of life in prison.
He is due for sentencing on November 3.
Rushdie attacker could face life in prison
Matar told a reporter before his trials that he believed Rushdie had "attacked Islam."
Rushdie lived in seclusion in London for a decade after the 1989 fatwa, but for the past 20 years – until the attack – lived relatively normally in New York.
In 2026, Rushdie said violence is the tool of "the unscrupulous using the ignorant" to attack culture.
"For the authoritarian, culture is the enemy. Whether that's journalism or universities or music or writing," Rushdie said. "The uncultured and ignorant, and the radical don't like it, and they take steps against it, which we see every day."
Cover photo: Collage: MATTHEW HINTON / AFP & Geoff Robins / AFP