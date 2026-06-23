Savannah Guthrie's missing mother died after abduction, note says

Tucson, Arizona - Multiple media outlets have reported on a note claiming that the missing mother of television host Savannah Guthrie is dead.

A memorial is seen in front of Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona, on February 26, 2026. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The note was sent months ago and followed an alleged extortion message that included a ransom demand, CNN and NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Investigators believed both messages came from the kidnappers, CNN reported.

The second note, which was sent to various media outlets in February, said 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie had died shortly after being abducted, CNN cited law enforcement sources as saying. The message also said the senders had not intended to kill her.

According to NBC News, the note contained no apology or request for payment in exchange for the release of her body.

"CNN and the news station agreed to a request from law enforcement and the family to hold off on reporting the contents of both notes so any future communications with the kidnapper or kidnappers could be authenticated," CNN said.

Both broadcasters reported that Savannah Guthrie had responded to the second note in a brief video message posted on Instagram.

In the video, published in early February, she appealed directly to the person or people responsible, saying: "We beg you now to return our mother to us."

She also said that the family was prepared to pay for her mother's return. "We received your message, and we understand," she said. It remained unclear what she meant.