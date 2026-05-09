The verdict is in for four men accused of helping to kill Haitian President Jovenel Moise

Miami, Florida - A US jury on Friday convicted four men of participating in the plot to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead at his home in July 2021 .

A supporter of Haitian President Jovenel Moise prays at a memorial marking the first anniversary of his assassination, in Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2022 © RICHARD PIERRIN / AFP

Three of them – Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, and Walter Veintemilla – were arrested in 2023 in Florida.

The fourth, Haitian American James Solages, was apprehended in Haiti and extradited to the US to face charges that same year.

All four were linked to CTU, a private security firm based in the southern state, and lured into the plot by the prospect of securing lucrative contracts in the event of Moise's ouster, according to federal prosecutors.

The four were convicted in a federal court in Miami of charges including conspiracy to kill or kidnap Moise, conspiracy to provide material support, and violating the US Neutrality Act to engage in an illicit military operation abroad.

They face possible sentences of life in prison. Sentencing was to take place at a later date.

The 53-year-old Moise was gunned down on July 7, 2021, at his private residence by a hired group of about 20 military-trained Colombian mercenaries. His security detail did not intervene to protect him.

Haiti has spiraled into deeper chaos since Moise's killing. No election has been held since his death, and the country has no president.

Gangs control around 80% of Port-au-Prince, and violent crimes such as kidnappings for ransom, armed robbery, and carjackings continue to escalate in the impoverished nation.

Haitian police quickly rounded up about 40 suspects, including the Colombians, after the murder. But the investigation stalled due to the failings of the Haitian justice system.

Eleven people have since been indicted in connection with the assassination in US courts, which have jurisdiction over plots that are hatched on American soil.